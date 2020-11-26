PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.86.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th.

Shares of PMT stock opened at $17.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.05 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.43 and its 200 day moving average is $16.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $23.79.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.68. Analysts anticipate that PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.20%. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.12%.

In related news, Director Marianne Sullivan sold 3,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total transaction of $66,241.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,837,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,575,000 after acquiring an additional 80,891 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,755,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $188,538,000 after acquiring an additional 378,585 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 22.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,600,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,843,000 after acquiring an additional 296,100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 0.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 907,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 415.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 623,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,747,000 after acquiring an additional 502,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, invests primarily in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company operates through Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Correspondent Production segments. Its Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, including firm commitment to purchase CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

