People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

People s United Financial Inc. reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,578 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,838,244 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $394,958,000 after buying an additional 346,856 shares during the period. Eastern Bank acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $226,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $286,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 195,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after acquiring an additional 12,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 206,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $18,831,000 after acquiring an additional 9,062 shares during the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $121.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $106.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Argus increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.08.

In other QUALCOMM news, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 8,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $991,578.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total transaction of $492,268.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,328 shares of company stock valued at $9,036,666 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

QCOM stock opened at $144.08 on Thursday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $153.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.95 billion, a PE ratio of 60.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $133.92 and a 200-day moving average of $107.66.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The wireless technology company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 78.39%. The firm had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.55%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

