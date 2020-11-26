People s United Financial Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.9% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.7% during the third quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.8% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $231.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.25. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $123.28 and a twelve month high of $247.76.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

