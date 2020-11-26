People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 116.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Capstone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CRM opened at $246.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $115.29 and a twelve month high of $284.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $253.38 and its 200 day moving average is $217.29.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.77. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 3.99% and a net margin of 12.21%. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.35, for a total value of $42,977.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,090,826.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.26, for a total value of $1,201,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 47,969 shares in the company, valued at $11,525,031.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 560,111 shares of company stock worth $141,900,417 over the last 90 days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $195.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.53.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

