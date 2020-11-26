People s United Financial Inc. Purchases 3,762 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 116.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,983 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth $176,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 232.3% in the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 71,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $22,430,000 after purchasing an additional 49,699 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,763 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,666 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NOC opened at $312.26 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.31 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $307.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.62. The company has a market cap of $52.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The aerospace company reported $5.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.29. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The firm had revenue of $9.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

NOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $391.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $400.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $470.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.73.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as a security company. It provides various systems, products, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, space, strike, and logistics and modernization, as well as in command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) to customers in the United States and internationally.

