People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,019 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Carrier Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $137,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $560,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,047,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,679,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CARR opened at $38.61 on Thursday. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $11.50 and a twelve month high of $41.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.19. Carrier Global had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 30th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CARR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Sunday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.80.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

