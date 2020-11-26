People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,569 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 643 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 4,466 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in salesforce.com by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,157 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 10.4% in the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 552 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

In other salesforce.com news, CAO Joe Allanson sold 238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.78, for a total value of $57,781.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at $7,632,760.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 19,848 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.03, for a total transaction of $5,379,403.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,070,800.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 560,111 shares of company stock valued at $141,900,417. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $245.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Bank of America set a $280.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $191.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.53.

NYSE CRM opened at $246.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $224.61 billion, a PE ratio of 96.41, a P/E/G ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $253.38 and a 200 day moving average of $217.29. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1 year low of $115.29 and a 1 year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 12.21% and a return on equity of 3.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

