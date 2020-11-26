People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

People s United Financial Inc. cut its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,321 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Express by 170.7% during the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 10,497,498 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $999,362,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,218 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of American Express by 95.8% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,559,726 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $520,724,000 after buying an additional 2,719,850 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Express by 6.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,537,738 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $4,335,193,000 after buying an additional 2,645,570 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the second quarter valued at $168,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of American Express by 25.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,716,861 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $660,641,000 after buying an additional 1,559,432 shares in the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AXP. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “sell” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. 140166 lowered American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research report on Sunday, October 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

American Express stock opened at $120.58 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $97.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.22. American Express has a 1-year low of $67.00 and a 1-year high of $138.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In related news, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total transaction of $1,435,994.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,358,906.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

