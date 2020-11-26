People s United Financial Inc. Sells 1,204 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,204 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Teradyne by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 25,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Teradyne in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,065,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Teradyne by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 18,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter.

Get Teradyne alerts:

NYSE:TER opened at $108.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25. Teradyne, Inc. has a one year low of $42.87 and a one year high of $110.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.13.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $819.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $786.87 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Teradyne’s revenue was up 40.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is presently 17.09%.

In related news, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total value of $999,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 83,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.55, for a total transaction of $8,416,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,990.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,231 shares of company stock valued at $23,120,322 in the last quarter. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TER shares. 140166 raised Teradyne from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Teradyne from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.31.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Article: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.