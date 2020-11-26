People s United Financial Inc. Sells 2,068 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,068 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $1,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 18.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after buying an additional 886 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,233,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in Zebra Technologies by 72.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 11,155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.33.

In related news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 17,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.79, for a total value of $6,507,364.23. Also, SVP Joachim Heel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.10, for a total value of $1,083,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,025,238.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,381 shares of company stock worth $27,848,362. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $372.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $150.06 and a 12 month high of $379.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $314.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $275.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

