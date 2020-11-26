People s United Financial Inc. Sells 3,271 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 28.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,271 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 23,070,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,929,092,000 after buying an additional 376,725 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,767,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,259,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,779 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 12.6% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 9,705,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,783 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 100.4% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 4,874,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,167,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $709,745,000 after buying an additional 114,426 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VTI stock opened at $187.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $177.72 and a 200-day moving average of $166.58. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $187.82.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.