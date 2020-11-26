People s United Financial Inc. Sells 3,458 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,458 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.7% in the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA opened at $67.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.73. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.