People s United Financial Inc. Sells 5,174 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

People s United Financial Inc. lessened its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 58,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,174 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in American International Group in the second quarter worth about $548,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American International Group by 1.6% in the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 65.7% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 6,521 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $521,287,000 after buying an additional 854,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of American International Group by 258.5% in the second quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 65,308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 47,089 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American International Group news, CFO Elias F. Habayeb sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $249,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,903. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $40.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.28. American International Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.07 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.93.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.79 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 10.82% and a positive return on equity of 3.62%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

AIG has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Bank of America raised shares of American International Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet raised shares of American International Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of American International Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American International Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.80.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

