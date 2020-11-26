People s United Financial Inc. Sells 645 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 645 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,008 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,817 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $944,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,055,510 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,623,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392,213 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GS stock opened at $236.54 on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.85 and a 1 year high of $250.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $208.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.56.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The investment management company reported $9.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.57 by $4.11. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $267.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $225.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JMP Securities increased their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group upgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $250.35.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

