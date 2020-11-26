People s United Financial Inc. Takes Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

People s United Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,733 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,825,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 84.4% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 354 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $2,807,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 82.7% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,939 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 102.4% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 95,102 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 48,124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The grew its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 9,749 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSCO. BidaskClub cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Edward Jones cut shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.15.

In other Tractor Supply news, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 6,895 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,068,725.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 18,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,840,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,753,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,710,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,825 shares of company stock worth $24,535,604 in the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TSCO opened at $133.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.40. Tractor Supply has a 52-week low of $63.89 and a 52-week high of $157.07.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 45.25% and a net margin of 7.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.19%.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

