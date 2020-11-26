Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Trimmed by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lowered its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the second quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% in the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Rossmore Private Capital boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 18,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 29,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the third quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. 73.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Argus cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup raised Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.55.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $76.89 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.14. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.01 and a 52-week high of $90.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.78.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.06. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 80.24% and a net margin of 9.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

