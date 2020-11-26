Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) (LON:PXC) Shares Gap Down to $44.00

Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) (LON:PXC) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $44.00, but opened at $42.50. Phoenix Copper Limited (PXC.L) shares last traded at $43.44, with a volume of 46,997 shares.

The company has a market cap of $27.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 41.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 29.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

In other news, insider Andre Cohen acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 44 ($0.57) per share, with a total value of £4,400 ($5,748.63).

Phoenix Copper Limited engages in the exploration and mining activities for precious and base metals primarily in North America. The company explores for copper, zinc, gold, lead, tungsten, cobalt, and silver deposits. It owns 80% interest in the Empire Mine property; and interest in the Redcastle and Bighorn properties located in Idaho, the United States.

