PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Sets New 12-Month High at $102.01

Shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $102.01 and last traded at $101.99, with a volume of 1172805 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $102.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Savior LLC increased its stake in PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Savior LLC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Price Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $18,613,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 564.0% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 121,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,357,000 after purchasing an additional 103,210 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 56,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,769,000 after purchasing an additional 3,491 shares during the period.

About PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Active Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT)

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

