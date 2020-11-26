Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.94 Billion

Equities analysts expect Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) to announce $2.94 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pinduoduo’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.04 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.83 billion. Pinduoduo posted sales of $1.55 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 89.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Pinduoduo will report full year sales of $7.88 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.03 billion to $12.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinduoduo.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 billion. Pinduoduo had a negative net margin of 24.51% and a negative return on equity of 35.73%. The business’s revenue was up 89.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.44) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PDD. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group cut shares of Pinduoduo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 24th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Pinduoduo in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.21.

Shares of PDD stock traded down $8.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $135.90. 9,377,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,528,833. The company has a market capitalization of $151.38 billion, a PE ratio of -124.68 and a beta of 1.28. Pinduoduo has a 12-month low of $30.20 and a 12-month high of $155.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 659,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,904,000 after purchasing an additional 11,957 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 179.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinduoduo in the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484 shares during the last quarter. 20.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

