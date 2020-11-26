Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang Sells 1,467 Shares

Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,467 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $95,355.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tseli Lily Yang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 28th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,734 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total value of $398,509.96.

On Monday, September 21st, Tseli Lily Yang sold 11,041 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $403,548.55.

On Thursday, August 27th, Tseli Lily Yang sold 1,269 shares of Pinterest stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.43, for a total value of $43,691.67.

PINS opened at $67.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.96 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25. Pinterest, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.10 and a 12-month high of $68.93.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.26. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 20.50% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,134,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,432,000 after acquiring an additional 7,469,357 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,692,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,478,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954,136 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,967,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,225 shares during the period. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 9,736,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,661 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pinterest by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,828,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,961,000 after acquiring an additional 810,421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

PINS has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Pinterest from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Pinterest from $35.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. OTR Global raised Pinterest to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Pinterest from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, home and style ideas, travel destinations, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

