Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL)

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) in a research note released on Monday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on LESL. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday. They set an outperform rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $23.89.

LESL opened at $19.99 on Monday. Leslie’s has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $25.84.

In other news, CRO Paula Baker sold 26,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $561,824.64. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 70,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,503,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,830,067.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock worth $166,634,910.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

