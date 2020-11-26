Piper Sandler Weighs in on Best Buy Co., Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBY)

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Best Buy in a report issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Keith now forecasts that the technology retailer will post earnings per share of $8.03 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.60. Piper Sandler currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Best Buy’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.97 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.21 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.36. Best Buy had a return on equity of 48.82% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BBY. DA Davidson raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price target on Best Buy from $135.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Best Buy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Barclays raised Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Best Buy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.71.

Best Buy stock opened at $113.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76. Best Buy has a fifty-two week low of $48.10 and a fifty-two week high of $124.89.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,922.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 70,708 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,171,000 after purchasing an additional 67,211 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 53,545 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $4,673,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 57,557 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 88,992 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $9,904,000 after purchasing an additional 36,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 29.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 8,741 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew M. Furman sold 5,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $611,390.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Richard M. Schulze sold 436,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.30, for a total transaction of $50,729,943.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,870 shares of company stock valued at $80,394,411 over the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.24%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, peripherals, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

