Planet Green (NASDAQ:PLAG) Trading 27.8% Higher

Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG)’s share price traded up 27.8% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.10 and last traded at $2.62. 3,171,239 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 2,570% from the average session volume of 118,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.05.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.26.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Planet Green stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PLAG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 36,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Planet Green as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Planet Green Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, grows, develops, manufactures, and markets sauces and other products in the People's Republic of China. It also offers spices; and various food and beverage products, including packaged sauce, tea, and brown rice syrup to consumers and food service businesses.

