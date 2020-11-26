Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Shares Sold by Cooke & Bieler LP

Cooke & Bieler LP lowered its position in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) by 33.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 249,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 127,348 shares during the quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP’s holdings in Plexus were worth $17,649,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,936 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 11,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,731 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Plexus by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Plexus alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $76.90 on Thursday. Plexus Corp. has a 1-year low of $35.16 and a 1-year high of $86.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average is $70.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.15. Plexus had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,025,417.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,971 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.58, for a total value of $150,939.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,270.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,960 shares of company stock valued at $2,395,459 in the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PLXS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Plexus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Plexus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.17.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.