Principal Street Partners LLC Has $281,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,209 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 45.3% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 138 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 80.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 186 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $1.82 during trading on Thursday, reaching $227.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,628,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,867,713. The company has a fifty day moving average of $236.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $244.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $286.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.98%.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $262.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet cut shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.93.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

