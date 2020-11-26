Principal Street Partners LLC Has $89,000 Stock Holdings in Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL)

Principal Street Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $89,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Genesis Energy by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,619,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $14,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,468 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 778,895 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,624,000 after purchasing an additional 454,590 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $3,064,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,219,376 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,365,000 after purchasing an additional 324,276 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 204,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 81,184 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GEL traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.11. 1,179,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,466,989. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $22.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.18. The company has a market cap of $871.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.58.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.22). Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.18%. The firm had revenue of $443.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 29th. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

GEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Capital One Financial raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered Genesis Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays raised Genesis Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesis Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

