Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. Greenhaven Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bunge during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,279,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,332,526 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,807,000 after buying an additional 521,131 shares in the last quarter. Kehrs Ridge Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 3rd quarter worth $21,846,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the 2nd quarter worth $18,143,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 881,325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,249,000 after buying an additional 324,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BG stock traded down $0.82 on Thursday, reaching $61.83. 1,407,631 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,813. Bunge Limited has a 12-month low of $29.00 and a 12-month high of $62.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.99.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $2.27. Bunge had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 1.34%. The business had revenue of $10.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Bunge’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Bunge from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Bunge from $47.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Bunge from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Bunge from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

