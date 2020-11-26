Principal Street Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Waste Management in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.47.

Shares of Waste Management stock traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.64. The company had a trading volume of 1,400,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,170,500. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.19.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

In other news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares in the company, valued at $34,947,343.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $2,775,191.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,593,359.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

