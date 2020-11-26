Principal Street Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 6,709 The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KR. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 119.9% in the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 130.3% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 63.5% in the third quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Kroger by 30.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. 81.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of The Kroger stock traded down $0.37 on Thursday, hitting $32.32. The stock had a trading volume of 8,672,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,832,449. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $33.62. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $26.25 and a twelve month high of $37.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.35.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 11th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $30.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.03 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.73%.

In related news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $203,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 103,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,515,142.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Joseph Donnelly sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.22, for a total value of $2,349,318.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 373,136 shares in the company, valued at $12,395,577.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 86,720 shares of company stock valued at $2,891,478. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Bank of America cut shares of The Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.39.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates supermarkets, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouse stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

