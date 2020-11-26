Principal Street Partners LLC Raises Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Principal Street Partners LLC raised its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,628 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. National Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HP by 1.3% during the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,676 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC increased its position in HP by 1.1% during the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 51,784 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $903,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its position in HP by 0.4% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 164,497 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in HP by 1.4% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 46,955 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank increased its position in HP by 2.3% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 28,194 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Kim M. Rivera sold 97,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.35, for a total value of $1,883,219.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 105,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,049,145.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Alex Cho sold 46,201 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $919,399.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,336 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,286.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 196,399 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,374 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of HPQ stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $22.25. 17,479,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,613,313. The stock has a market cap of $30.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $23.93.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. HP had a net margin of 4.51% and a negative return on equity of 237.44%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be given a $0.1938 dividend. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 8th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.25%.

HPQ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of HP from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of HP from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of HP from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. HP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

