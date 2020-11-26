Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $244,000 Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Principal Street Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in PayPal during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 400.0% during the third quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in PayPal by 628.2% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. 83.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.82, for a total transaction of $4,595,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,322,423.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 3,109 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $600,658.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,279 shares in the company, valued at $11,645,902.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,109 shares of company stock worth $16,731,339. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PayPal from $200.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on PayPal from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $201.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on PayPal from $140.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on PayPal from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.05.

PYPL traded up $8.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $214.46. 13,817,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,018,455. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.07 and a twelve month high of $216.07. The stock has a market cap of $251.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $196.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $181.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.13. PayPal had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

