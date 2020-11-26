Principal Street Partners LLC Takes $282,000 Position in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN)

Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Garmin in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 480.0% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 435 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Garmin by 23.0% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 48.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Garmin from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, July 30th. BidaskClub upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Garmin from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Garmin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.29.

NASDAQ GRMN traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.37. 678,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,795. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.36 and its 200-day moving average is $98.74. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $61.04 and a 12-month high of $120.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.57. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 10,093 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.13, for a total transaction of $1,212,472.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

