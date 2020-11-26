Principal Street Partners LLC Takes Position in Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners plc (NYSE:CCEP) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 17.4% in the third quarter. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd now owns 1,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 377.2% in the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 833,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,351,000 after buying an additional 658,900 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Andra AP fonden raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 280,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,894,000 after buying an additional 76,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,016,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,697,000 after buying an additional 233,812 shares during the last quarter. 20.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCEP traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $44.54. 2,001,269 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,654,734. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 0.60. Coca-Cola European Partners plc has a 52 week low of $28.35 and a 52 week high of $57.11.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 16th. This represents a yield of 5.4%.

CCEP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Societe Generale raised shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.55 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Coca-Cola European Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.15 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a report on Friday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coca-Cola European Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.16.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers flavors, mixers, and energy drinks; waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

