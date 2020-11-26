Principal Street Partners LLC Takes Position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Principal Street Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $269,000. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,952,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 77,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $18,463,000 after acquiring an additional 23,730 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock traded up $7.00 on Thursday, hitting $275.97. 1,339,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,332,966. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $264.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.13 billion, a PE ratio of 81.17, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.02 and a twelve month high of $317.88.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $338.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.36 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 20.76%. The company’s revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $191.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Northland Securities cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of SolarEdge Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.06.

In related news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 160,039 shares in the company, valued at $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,351 shares of company stock worth $20,138,391. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, smart energy management solutions, and a cloud-based monitoring platform.

