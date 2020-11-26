ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) Position Increased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of ProAssurance Co. (NYSE:PRA) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505,658 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,100 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.79% of ProAssurance worth $23,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ProAssurance during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 103.4% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProAssurance during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of ProAssurance by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in ProAssurance by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded ProAssurance from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ProAssurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

PRA stock opened at $17.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.91. ProAssurance Co. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $38.13. The stock has a market cap of $939.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 0.27.

ProAssurance (NYSE:PRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $226.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.12 million. ProAssurance had a negative net margin of 9.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that ProAssurance Co. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProAssurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance, and reinsurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Specialty Property and Casualty, Workers' Compensation Insurance, Segregated Portfolio Cell Reinsurance, and Lloyd's Syndicate.

