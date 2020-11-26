Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson Sells 16,500 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Director Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $518,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 528,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,609,057.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Norman Payson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total value of $482,790.00.

On Wednesday, November 4th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $440,715.00.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.13, for a total transaction of $414,645.00.

On Wednesday, October 21st, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.17, for a total transaction of $448,305.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $479,160.00.

On Thursday, October 8th, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.79, for a total transaction of $917,070.00.

On Thursday, October 1st, Norman Payson sold 33,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.13, for a total transaction of $961,290.00.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $446,820.00.

On Wednesday, September 16th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $476,025.00.

On Wednesday, September 9th, Norman Payson sold 16,500 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.54, for a total value of $470,910.00.

PGNY stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. Progyny, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.59 and a 12 month high of $36.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.19 and its 200 day moving average is $26.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -30.18.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business had revenue of $98.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 61.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Progyny in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Progyny by 1,191.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Progyny during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 133.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PGNY shares. ValuEngine downgraded Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Progyny from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

