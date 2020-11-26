Project Pai (PAI) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded down 21.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 26th. In the last week, Project Pai has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for $0.0076 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Bitfinex, BitForex and HBUS. Project Pai has a total market capitalization of $11.36 million and approximately $566,160.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00071636 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000385 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00022835 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $59.86 or 0.00355580 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $519.40 or 0.03085403 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

Project Pai is a coin. Its launch date was May 24th, 2018. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,713,407,806 coins and its circulating supply is 1,487,715,268 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai. The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Project Pai

Project Pai can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HBUS, Bitfinex, Huobi, OOOBTC, LBank and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the exchanges listed above.

