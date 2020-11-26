Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by People s United Financial Inc.

People s United Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRU. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial by 954.5% during the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Mercer Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total value of $370,926.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PRU opened at $78.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.16. The company has a market cap of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.98, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.62 and a fifty-two week high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 23rd. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.70.

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

