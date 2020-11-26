Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Shares Purchased by Johnson Financial Group Inc.

Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Public Storage by 3.0% during the third quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 5,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 5,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 37,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $217.65 per share, with a total value of $8,059,797.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,859,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,669,524,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald L. Havner, Jr. purchased 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $214.85 per share, for a total transaction of $408,215.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Public Storage from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $218.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $214.30.

NYSE:PSA opened at $223.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a PEG ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 0.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.88. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $155.37 and a twelve month high of $240.75.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.19). The business had revenue of $730.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.78 million. Public Storage had a net margin of 48.65% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.73 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Public Storage will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

