PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Shares Gap Down to $280.50

PureTech Health plc (LON:PRTC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $280.50, but opened at $270.00. PureTech Health shares last traded at $279.50, with a volume of 103,685 shares.

Separately, Liberum Capital upped their price target on PureTech Health from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 490 ($6.40) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th.

Get PureTech Health alerts:

The company has a market cap of $726.97 million and a P/E ratio of 1.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 259.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 264.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

PureTech Health Company Profile (LON:PRTC)

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for PureTech Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureTech Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.