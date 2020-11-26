Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Increased by Analyst

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for The Gap in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $0.61 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Gap’s FY2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.60 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Gap in a report on Monday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Gap from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of The Gap in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.95.

Shares of The Gap stock opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.21. The Gap has a 52-week low of $5.26 and a 52-week high of $26.99.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.07). The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.39% and a negative return on equity of 18.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share.

In other The Gap news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 36,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $647,471.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 57,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,554.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 45.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 45,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in The Gap during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in The Gap by 2,848.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in The Gap by 295.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,646 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.25% of the company’s stock.

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

