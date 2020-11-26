Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:NLY)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24.

NLY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.73.

Shares of NLY opened at $8.16 on Thursday. Annaly Capital Management has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 120.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 25.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 124,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 25,332 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 546,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,595 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.1% in the third quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 4,814,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,281,000 after acquiring an additional 631,600 shares in the last quarter. 47.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

