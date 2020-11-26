Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Issued By Piper Sandler

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note issued on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on NLY. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.73.

NYSE:NLY opened at $8.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.36, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management has a one year low of $3.51 and a one year high of $10.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.00%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 235.8% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 199.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. 47.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

