Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the athletic footwear retailer will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.29. Piper Sandler currently has a “Underweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Argus raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Foot Locker from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

Foot Locker stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Foot Locker’s payout ratio is 12.17%.

In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $922,754. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FL. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its holdings in Foot Locker by 13.8% in the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 2,390 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at $111,000. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.