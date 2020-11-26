Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ FY2022 earnings at $1.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.53.

AEO opened at $18.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average is $12.38. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. American Eagle Outfitters has a twelve month low of $6.53 and a twelve month high of $18.95.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative net margin of 4.86% and a negative return on equity of 0.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

In other American Eagle Outfitters news, EVP Andrew J. Mclean sold 18,115 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.50, for a total value of $262,667.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,115 shares in the company, valued at $262,667.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO James H. Keefer, Jr. sold 3,036 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.82, for a total transaction of $48,029.52. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 36,151 shares of company stock worth $535,697. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shellback Capital LP grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 41.8% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 1,170,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $17,328,000 after buying an additional 345,000 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 63.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 177,762 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 68,962 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Eagle Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,995,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

