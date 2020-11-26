Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Dollar Tree, Inc. Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dollar Tree in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will earn $2.19 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.93.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Friday, August 28th. BidaskClub raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $109.73.

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree has a 52 week low of $60.20 and a 52 week high of $112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.46 and a 200-day moving average of $92.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 18.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 189.4% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dollar Tree by 1,796.9% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

