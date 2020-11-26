Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Foot Locker, Inc. Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Foot Locker in a report issued on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now expects that the athletic footwear retailer will post earnings per share of $1.41 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Foot Locker’s FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.58. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Bank of America raised Foot Locker from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. 140166 reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Foot Locker from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Foot Locker presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.55.

FL stock opened at $38.35 on Tuesday. Foot Locker has a twelve month low of $17.46 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average of $31.97.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,443 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $306,864,000 after purchasing an additional 201,040 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter valued at about $82,093,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 21.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770,359 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $51,623,000 after acquiring an additional 313,697 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the second quarter valued at about $38,875,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,598 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after acquiring an additional 15,463 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William Scott Martin sold 3,172 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total transaction of $123,676.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,470 shares in the company, valued at $369,235.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $922,754. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,310 shares of company stock worth $499,396. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.17%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

