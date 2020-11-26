Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc Reduced by Piper Sandler (NYSE:MDT)

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. O’brien now anticipates that the medical technology company will post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.48. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MDT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Friday, September 11th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.69.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $113.31 on Thursday. Medtronic has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $122.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $108.03 and a 200-day moving average of $100.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDT. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 64.6% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. 79.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 9,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.05, for a total value of $1,004,593.15. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,573,953. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard H. Anderson bought 4,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $108.52 per share, for a total transaction of $499,951.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,326 shares of company stock worth $4,441,498. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

