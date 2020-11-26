Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Stock analysts at William Blair decreased their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.24.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $135.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.94 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price target on shares of Tilly’s in a report on Friday, September 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

NYSE:TLYS opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.24. The stock has a market cap of $262.06 million, a PE ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $3.46 and a 52 week high of $12.75.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,476.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TLYS. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tilly’s by 9.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 1.0% during the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,031,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,515,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Tilly’s by 20.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 146,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 24,970 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

