Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Reduced by Analyst

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Tilly’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 24th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of Tilly’s in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.10.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $8.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.06 million, a PE ratio of 880.00 and a beta of 1.63. Tilly’s has a 1-year low of $3.46 and a 1-year high of $12.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200 day moving average of $6.24.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $135.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.94 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.64% and a net margin of 0.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Tilly’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 31,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Tilly’s by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,636 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Tilly’s by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Tilly’s by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Tilly’s by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 44,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.05, for a total value of $60,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 81,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,476.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 28.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, ear buds, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

